Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 321.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,526 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 103,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

