Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SM Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

