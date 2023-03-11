Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABGY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

