Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 94,328 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

