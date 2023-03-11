Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $20.18 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

