Christian T. Daes Sells 204,632 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
Tecnoglass stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $43.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.