Christian T. Daes Sells 204,632 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.