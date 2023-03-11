CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s previous close.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of CINT opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. CI&T has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $606.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CI&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

