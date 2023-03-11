Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

