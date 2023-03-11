CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

