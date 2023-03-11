Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 39.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 198.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $842.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

