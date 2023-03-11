Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.91, but opened at $58.96. Comerica shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 485,889 shares.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

