Comparing Eurocash (EUSHF) & Its Rivals

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eurocash to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eurocash and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1094 2646 2822 103 2.29

Profitability

Eurocash currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 666.08%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Eurocash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eurocash is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Eurocash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.92% 15.59% 5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 1.30 Eurocash Competitors $28.32 billion $704.98 million 148.07

Eurocash’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eurocash rivals beat Eurocash on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

