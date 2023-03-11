Comparing PropertyGuru (PGRU) and Its Rivals

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PropertyGuru to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -126.60% -1,644.46% -18.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 490 2950 4998 72 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.68%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.82%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -4.74 PropertyGuru Competitors $915.59 million -$43.97 million -5.96

PropertyGuru’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

