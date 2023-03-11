Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Stories

