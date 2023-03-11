Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Confluent were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $44,732,247 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.