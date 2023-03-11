ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 18216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Specifically, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.