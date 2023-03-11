Contrasting Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) and The Competition

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2368 12131 13471 313 2.41

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 1.90 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $914.15 million $161.75 million 12.63

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 162.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 11.16% -4.79% 2.26%

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

