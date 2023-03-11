ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Karim Bitar Sells 27,833 Shares

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.66), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($73,966.97).

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CTEC stock opened at GBX 216.80 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.95. ConvaTec Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

