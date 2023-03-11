Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $442.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $416.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.99 and a 200-day moving average of $465.03. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,221,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 321,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.