Critical Contrast: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and CannLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $83.47 million 1.03 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.81 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genetron and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 951.64%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than CannLabs.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

