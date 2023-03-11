CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.7 %

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.