Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

