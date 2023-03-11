Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,700 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $29.40 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also

