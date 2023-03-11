Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 86,484 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 5,405.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.4 %

PNT opened at $7.25 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $754.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About POINT Biopharma Global

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

