Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.