Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 427,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.