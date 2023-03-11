Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.83. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.