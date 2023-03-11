Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.77 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.