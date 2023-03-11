Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $37.82 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.00.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

