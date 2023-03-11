Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

ATSG opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $92,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

