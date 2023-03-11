Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 33.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 153,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PetIQ Profile

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

