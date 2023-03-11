Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,561 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EURN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav NV has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

