Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,379 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.
American States Water Stock Performance
American States Water Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
American States Water Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American States Water (AWR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.