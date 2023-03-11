Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,379 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

NYSE:AWR opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.