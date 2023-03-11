Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 296.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $24.53 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $863.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

