Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

