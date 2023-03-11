Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 82,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $19.25 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $707.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

