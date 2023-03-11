Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

