Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

