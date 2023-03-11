Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth $15,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Ebix Stock Performance

Ebix Profile

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.