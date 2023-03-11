Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $241.64 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of -0.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

