Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

