Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Stock Down 2.4 %

Hawaiian stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.