Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $693,000 Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

