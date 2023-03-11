Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $737,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Strategic Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.