Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total value of $2,234,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total value of $2,234,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,710 shares of company stock worth $53,118,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Articles

