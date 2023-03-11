Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $535.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.