Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $770,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,932 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.