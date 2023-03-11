Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $776,000 Stake in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C5 Acquisition were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXAC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXAC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

