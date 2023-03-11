Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,701.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

