Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 3,428.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,061 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Several research firms have commented on MNSO. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

